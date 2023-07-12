Luke Sisk, of Leon, stood up a little taller talking about his Sim Angus Cross cow, a beautiful dark brown creature called Tank.

“He likes to lay down a lot, eat and he likes to walk,” said the 10-year-old. “And he is very nice.”

One of dozens of local youth filling the barns and stalls last Friday at the Culpeper-Madison-Rappahannock Farm Show at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises, Sisk was participating for the first time in the massive 4H annual tradition that highlights hard work down on the farm in three counties.

Multiple generations of farm families enjoyed special events throughout the hot summer weekend—bucket babies, goat shows, beef and poultry showmanship, swine and rabbit shows, Little Mr. and Miss CMR, the exhibitors and family picnic, and cowboy church, all culminating with the livestock sale Monday night. Agricultural knowledge represented on site ran deep as the mature generation passed on their farming know-how to eager-to-learn young sprouts.

Sisk said he’s been taking care of Tank for about a year. The cow came off the family farm on Leon Road, Sisk Hay & Cattle, at the Madison/Culpeper line.

“Feed him, give him grain, hay and water. Brush him. Calm cow equals a happy cow,” Sisk said pointing at paper displays he made hanging in the stall. “I had to do a report on how to make your cow calm. Be patient and move slowly, give cattle somewhere to go, move in triangles,” he said, giving examples. Sisk is going into the fifth grade at United Christian Academy in Greene County.

His sister-in-law, Skyler Sisk, joined him at the farm show.

“Me and his brother used to show in 4H and now that he’s old enough to show, get him started,” she said.

Skyler married Luke’s brother four years ago and the couple started their own little herd, she said. “His granddad owns a big farm, about 800 acres, beef cattle, we run that and we also started a produce farm on James City Road, right on the county line, just past the bridge and junkyard.”

Asked about being part of the younger generation of farming and the future, Skyler Sisk said, “I think farming will be successful because we grew up with it, but also we work hard for it. Work hard for what you want and you feel rewarded,” she said.

Her husband gave Luke the cow he raised for the farm show, Skyler Sisk said.

“His first year, just to see him here, how he performs is pretty exciting,” she said. Ever since September, he’s been walking, feeding Tank every day—have to halter break them, get a good bond with them so they can trust you.”

Skyler Sisk said they help Luke as needed, but most of the time he does all the work himself.

“We have to teach him, it’s not our project, it’s your project, and you’ve got to learn to work hard for it,” she said.

The young adult female farmer as a girl showed steers, heifers, hogs and sheep through Orange County 4H.

Sherri Baldwin, of Amissville, attended the farm show with her two sons, aged 13 and 10, members of the beef livestock club.

“We live on a mini farm, help take care of a 200-acre beef cattle farm,” said Baldwin, a a dental hygienist. “This is what we do in our spare time.”

Teaching the younger generation about farming is extremely important, she said.

“It teaches them how to love and let go when you have to—life’s tough lessons all summed up into one,” said the local mom, “And if they put I the hard work they get a nice reward.”

Culpeper Farm Bureau Insurance agent Michael Brown was at the farm show Friday working in the stall with his son’s trio of swine.

Collins Brown showed his animals, Hamilton, Spot and Socks, in the ring on Saturday. One of the pigs starting weight was 87 pounds and the ending weight was 290. It’s 106 days until weigh-in, said the youngster.

“We feed them Purina Honor, gain around two pounds per day,” he said.

Collins said it is fun taking care of the pigs.

“In the morning, come down, feed and water them, in evenings we walk them and feed them, and in the middle of the day grand mama does the baths,” he said.

His meemaw, Martha Alderson interjected, a cloth in her hand for rubbing down the pigs.

“Because it’s just so hot,” she said.

Added Michael Brown, “Grandma makes sure they get cold sprays somewhere in the middle of the day. She’s got spray bottles over there, and she’s brushing them. It’s a family effort as you can see,” he said, gesturing to cousins gathered around in the barn at ag enterprises.

Alderson continued, “And fresh greens out of the garden. They’re very spoiled, they’re pets,” she said. “It’s always hard to let go on sale day,” said the grandmother.

“I always say I’m not going to have anything to do with them the last few weeks because I know what it’s going to be like on sale night, but I still do it,” Alderson said.

The reality of raising livestock is known at the beginning, said Michael Brown.

“Someone’s going to eat some fine meat that we raised,” he said.

Brown noted his boy was displaying a special breed no one else has, the Duroc, a reddish breed of pig with floppy ears. The breed carries a little more fat than other breeds along with a lot of meat, said Michael Brown. His father, Oliver Brown, is CMR Farm Show chairman again this year, and has a long history with the annual event. The Browns have a long history of farming in the area.

“We have cattle and horses back in Reva, but we’ve always been into pigs,” said Michael Brown. “My dad was in pigs in 1960, did them all through my childhood, now my son’s doing it.”

The Farm Bureau agent said he felt the future of farming was pretty strong.

“Farming is evolving, changing, you can do farming on three acres and five acres where historically it’s 1,000 acres,” Michael Brown said. “A lot more smaller farms, farm-ettes, greenhouse growing, specialty crops, folks raising three and four pigs selling the meat.”

The livestock sale to end this year’s farm show saw nearly $300K, an impressive amount, pass from buyer to youth, according to media reports.

Cameron Stanley was selected for the County Farm Service “Youth of the Year” award given annually in recognition of leadership skills in 4-H, school, church and community—all staples of the yearly farm show.