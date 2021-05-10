'We're slowly getting back' - Culpeper 4H youth meeting in-person again

Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises will host the Northern District Livestock Show for 4H and FFA members later this month as youth activities start to grow again in waning days of a pandemic.
The Culpeper Invitational will take place starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 22 at the home on U.S. Route 29 of the summer time tradition, the Culpeper-Madison-Rappahannock Farm Show. The latter was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19—more on that later.
“We have 109 kids signed up to come,” said Cristy Mosley, cooperative extension agent for 4H Youth Development in the Culpeper office, of the Livestock Show.
In-person 4H meetings and programs are starting to return, she told the Board of Supervisors at its morning meeting on Tuesday. The youth development program known locally for its livestock clubs shifted online for 2020 as government mandates halted physical gatherings and shut down schools to slow spread of the virus.
“Our enrolment numbers are going to be way down,” Mosley said since Culpeper 4H could not offer its usual in-school and after-school hands-on programs like chick hatching. “We’re slowly getting back.”
Recently, the local chapter of 4H – which is supported with research and programs from Virginia Tech and Virginia State University –hosted a district public speaking contest at the Carver Center, she said. Nationally, 4H is the largest youth organization, Mosley added. Membership is free for ages 5 to 19 with more than 200 adult volunteers helping to run the program that starts annually in October.
“We have a lot of project clubs – it a focuses on one thing like beef, sheep, swine, goat, horses and shooting sports,” Mosley said in her presentation.
Clubs met via Zoom last year and recently starting meeting face-to-face again.
“We are so grateful for the 4H room in the Carver Center, the cafeteria, where it is so large we can spread out to meet the guidelines,” Mosley said.
The online format, which included creation of a Culpeper 4H YouTube page and use of Google Classrooms, worked out fine, she added, but was not ideal for collective hands-on learning.
Summer camp season is back and around the corner, Mosley said, with the local session happening June 13-17 overnight at the Northern Virginia 4H Center in Front Royal and all the local slots almost filled as of last week. The camp was cancelled last year and capacity this year is limited to 50 percent, Mosley said. Culpeper County 4H will also have limited day programs this summer due to stricter guidelines.
“Because kids are coming and going to their households and we have to do COVID screenings every day, we will do the camp-on-the-go kits we did last year,” Mosley said of the offering that includes an activity, YouTube links and supplies. “We will do three of those.”
As for the 2021 Culpeper-Madison-Rappahannock Farm Show, it is a go for youth exhibitors, she said.
“We are still waiting on the final decision if it will be open to the public because of the crowd capacity the barns at ag enterprises are considered indoor structures so it’s a little different capacity than outdoor,” Mosley said. “For now, we are focusing on just being glad it is happening for all of our local livestock club members.”
Culpeper home-school students, 11-year-old twin brothers Aaron and Aidan Hoffman, addressed the board of supervisors at the recent meeting. Both are in the sheep and poultry clubs and previously tended goats and alpacas as well.
“I have been able to make new friends and 4H affords me the opportunity to do some neat things like come and speak to all of you,” Aaron said. “4H is like a family to me. We always support each other and help each other.”
Both brothers said they had learned many valuable life lessons being part of the livestock clubs.
“I enjoy helping the younger and newer kids in club as they begin their projects,” Aidan said, adding, “I am looking forward to a great 4H year.”
For information on Culpeper County 4H and how to sign up, contact 540/727-3435 or cmosley1@vt.edu and see Facebook at Culpeper County 4-H, on YouTube and www.ext.vt.edu/offices/culpeper.
(540) 825-4315