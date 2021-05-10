'We're slowly getting back' - Culpeper 4H youth meeting in-person again

“We have a lot of project clubs – it a focuses on one thing like beef, sheep, swine, goat, horses and shooting sports,” Mosley said in her presentation.

Clubs met via Zoom last year and recently starting meeting face-to-face again.

“We are so grateful for the 4H room in the Carver Center, the cafeteria, where it is so large we can spread out to meet the guidelines,” Mosley said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The online format, which included creation of a Culpeper 4H YouTube page and use of Google Classrooms, worked out fine, she added, but was not ideal for collective hands-on learning.

Summer camp season is back and around the corner, Mosley said, with the local session happening June 13-17 overnight at the Northern Virginia 4H Center in Front Royal and all the local slots almost filled as of last week. The camp was cancelled last year and capacity this year is limited to 50 percent, Mosley said. Culpeper County 4H will also have limited day programs this summer due to stricter guidelines.

“Because kids are coming and going to their households and we have to do COVID screenings every day, we will do the camp-on-the-go kits we did last year,” Mosley said of the offering that includes an activity, YouTube links and supplies. “We will do three of those.”