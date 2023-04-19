Culpeper County planners, saying the application was incomplete, deferred action last week on the latest utility scale solar project to come before them.

Like past applications, the proposed facility, albeit smaller, would be located on agricultural land along the Dominion transmission line in the village of Stevensburg.

It was the first request for a conditional use permit for a solar facility since the Board of Supervisors set a cap of 300 acres for future projects in February

North Ridge Culpeper Solar LLC, a $50 million, 26-megawatt project, appears to meet the cap as equipment would cover 252 acres of the larger 355-acre site, including four parcels on Sherwood Farm.

The timber land in Stevensburg was recently clear cut with a tree buffer left around the perimeter and existing streams for the proposed solar facility.

North Ridge Culpeper Solar adjoins the Amazon data center project along Route 3 as well as Greenwood Solar, a 90-megawatt project on 732 acres approved in 2015, but not yet constructed.

The planning commission felt the latest 238 page application was incomplete, including information about management of rainwater on the property and potential flooding impacts downstream and to neighboring parcels.

Consideration of facility was deferred to the June meeting following more than an hour of discussion and public comment April 12.

County staff also recommended deferral to address questions, or get more information, on vegetation management, traffic management during construction, a natural resource inventory of the site, stormwater management and geotechnical analysis.

The project applicant, Kenneth Neimann of North Ridge Resources in Alexandria, said he has had an option to lease agreement since 2020 with the Kelsey family, owners of Sherwood Farm.

David Kelsey, during the public hearing, said his father bought Sherwood Farm in the mid-1950s.

“I grew up in Culpeper County, been here for a while,” he said. “It’s a family farm, not a hobby farm—we have to make money.”

Sherwood Farm has good soil and it has blackjack soil where they want to put the solar, Kelsey said. One cannot make a tax, let alone a mortgage payment, on land that doesn’t produce well, he stated.

“It will give us enough revenue we can keep the rest as agricultural crops, it will keep the farm afloat.”

Culpeper County has put in acres and acres of housing subdivisions, and those acres are gone, he told the commission.

“They’ll never be anything but houses. We’re going to put in solar panels, with your approval, and in 35, 40 years it remains agriculture land,” Kelsey said.

He stated the project would be good for the county, the state, the country and the planet.

Stevensburg resident Desy Campbell said her grandparents sold the land for Sherwood Farms to the Kelseys in the 1950s. She asked the commission to deny the solar project on the land, saying the village was turning into a large scale solar utility complex.

“I’m against that,” Campbell said, voicing concerns about flooding.

Stevenburg resident Susan Ralston, founder Citizens for Responsible Solar, also asked the project be denied. While the project is less than 300 acres, it’s adjacent to Greenwood Solar, she said.

“It doesn’t make sense to make that site bigger,” Ralston said.

Landowner Laura Kelsey said Northridge Culpeper Solar is completely separate from Greenwood. She said their project would not impact views in the area and would not be placed on prime farmland.

“It is going on very poor soil that in 35 years will give you a crop of timber that will not cover your costs for planting it in the first place,” Laura Kelsey said. “We think we need to adjust our crop … we are going to solar because that piece of land will not give us the income we need to keep our family farm that we desperately want to keep.”

Neimann is seeking to permit the site through the county, complete an interconnection agreement with Dominion and obtain DEQ approvals prior to selling the project to a state utility or a large solar developer for construction of the project.

Neimann told the planning commission he’s been doing solar projects since 2016, currently located in eight counties. His most recent project, a 200-acre site in Louisa, was sold last summer to Dominion, Neimann said.

Construction traffic would access North Ridge Solar via Sherwood Farm Road, off Route 3. In addition to wetlands on site, the property is bisected by the Williams natural gas pipeline, Planning Director Sam McLearen said in his introduction of the case.

Neimann said they had been in communication with Williams about the pipeline. He told the commission the power generated by North Ridge Solar Culpeper would go back to the substation in town and be used to power local home and businesses—up to 4,500 homes annually.

The solar facility developer said the project generally complies with the new solar ordinance and that it would not be viewable from the colonial manor at Salubria or the Civil War site at Hansbrough’s Ridge.

Neimann said he was willing to consider a siting agreement with the county for the project to include revenue sharing. He told the commission the project would not cause a rise in flooding levels and would have 20 ponds on site to contain stormwater.

Neimann said the six-eight month construction project would generate 50 jobs and around $2.5 million in county revenue over 25 years. He hoped to start construction in late 2025.

Planning Commission Chairman Sanford Reaves commented at the end of the meeting, it was good to hear from the landowners. He mentioned his support for property owner rights.

“We are not against solar, give everyone a fair chance at it,” Reaves said, adding, “I heard the landowner say, ‘I want to want to keep my farm.’ That is our whole intent.”

Planning commission member Walter Burton called it a strong application in a unique location in making a motion to defer the case until the regular June meeting. The motion passed 5-3 with commissioners Katie Reames, Cindy Thornhill and Nate Clancy opposing.