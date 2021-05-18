All-Area golf capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

GRAYSON WOOD Massaponax

Despite missing the Commonwealth District meet due to COVID-19 protocols, the sophomore tied for 10th in the Class 6 state championships.

COACH OF THE YEAR

BRETT DeGALLERY Riverbend

He led the Bears to the Commonwealth District team championship and a third-place finish in Region 6B.

FIRST TEAM

BRADY FALK Riverbend

The senior lead the Bears in scoring in every match and won Commonwealth District medalist honors by six strokes with a 72.

BEN HARDING Stafford

The senior was the Indians’ low scorer for the season and tied for 13th in the Class 5 state championships with a 76.

DREW HARDING Stafford

The senior nearly joined his brother at the state meet, but lost out on the final individual spot in a regional playoff.

GRAYSON MARGHEIM Mountain View