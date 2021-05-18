All-Area golf capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
GRAYSON WOOD Massaponax
Despite missing the Commonwealth District meet due to COVID-19 protocols, the sophomore tied for 10th in the Class 6 state championships.
COACH OF THE YEAR
BRETT DeGALLERY Riverbend
He led the Bears to the Commonwealth District team championship and a third-place finish in Region 6B.
FIRST TEAM
BRADY FALK Riverbend
The senior lead the Bears in scoring in every match and won Commonwealth District medalist honors by six strokes with a 72.
BEN HARDING Stafford
The senior was the Indians’ low scorer for the season and tied for 13th in the Class 5 state championships with a 76.
DREW HARDING Stafford
The senior nearly joined his brother at the state meet, but lost out on the final individual spot in a regional playoff.
GRAYSON MARGHEIM Mountain View
The junior qualified for the state championships for the first time by shooting an 85 at the Region 5D competition.
ZANE MOORE Louisa
The senior won sub-Region 4B medalist honors and made his fourth straight state tournament appearance, finishing 18th.
HONORABLE MENTION
Nathan Amos, Culpeper
M.J. Brahler, Colonial Forge
Scott Clore, Orange
Kai Crockett, Chancellor
Brett DeGallery, Riverbend
Michael Hall, Riverbend
Ryan Hall, Mountain View
A.J. Hartley, Colonial Forge
Jack Hayden, Courtland
Luke Jarrell, Orange
Irish Leonardo, Eastern View
Colton Metzgar, Culpeper
Jason Mills, Eastern View
Joel Priebe, Fredericksburg Christian
Gage Robson, Eastern View
Peter Scott, Eastern View
Andrew Senkus, Riverbend
Andrew Steis, Massaponax
Charlie Welsh, Courtland