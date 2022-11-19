Meet Amelia! Amelia is a beautiful, petite, Abyssinian cat, about 2-3 years old. She was found living under someone's porch... View on PetFinder
Amelia (Violet)
Man exited the store with woman, and a TCL brand TV without paying for it, police said; duo left in a red Impala, police said.
Second UVa football player, receiver Lavel Davis Jr., identified as victim in Sunday night's shooting
Davis’s father, Lavel Davis Sr. in a Facebook post, wrote simply, “Lord please help me.”
The Blue Ridge Narcotics & Gang Task Force recently concluded a lengthy investigation involved alleged drug dealing along the 1300 block of Orange Road.
Lorena Maribel-Gabriel Jimenez was last seen Oct. 28 at her aunt’s house in the Town of Culpeper, according to an alert on Wednesday.
Virginia football player D'Sean Perry, who was killed in Sunday night shooting, was an exemplary teammate
D’Sean Perry, a linebacker and defensive end, was one of the victims killed in Sunday night’s shooting at UVa, his father Sean Perry confirmed to The Daily Progress on Monday morning.
Spicy Demae Penn, 32, faces two felony charges in Nov. 4 search warrant execution in home along Virginia Avenue.
Virginia junior running back Mike Hollins, one of five people injured during Sunday’s shooting on campus, is undergoing a second surgery Tuesday morning, according to his mother.
A man slit his wrists with a kitchen knife this past Sunday and fled on foot from his residence near Rt. 229
Established in 1971 downtown as a family business, Communications Corp. of America weathered an awful fire five years ago at its former plant in Boston, VA.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin visits campus to pay his respects. The suspect faces an initial hearing on Wednesday.