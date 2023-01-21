'American Pickers' hitting the road to Virginia in March, seeking local collections

Know any folks with buildings full of cool old stuff and with interesting personalities? If so, the American Pickers want to meet them.

The stars of the popular History Channel show are on the road again and are headed to Virginia in March. Longtime picker Mike Wolfe is back driving the backroads of America, along with his brother, Robbie, in the new season that launched in January in Nebraska.

American Pickers Associate Producer Meredith Ball says they are looking for collectors in the Culpeper area and around Virginia to be featured.

“We're looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them,” she said. “The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town.”

American Pickers is still taking the pandemic very seriously and will follow all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state, Ball said.

“However, we are incredibly excited to continue connecting with the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking!”

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking." The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them, according to a news release.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items.

The Pickers hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way, the release stated.

The show is looking for different, unusual, and unique items — something they’ve never seen before with an extraordinary story. Collectors interested in being considered should contact 646/493-2184 or at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Include full name, city/state, contact information, and a brief description of their collection. The Pickers only pick private collections, so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything open to the public.