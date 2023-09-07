The Family Birth Center at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center announced the following births for August 2023:

Aug. 2: Amir Isaac Rodas Garcia, boy, born to Mercedes Rubilinda Garcia Gonzalez and Amir de Jesús Rodas Santana of Culpeper.

Aug. 3: Wyatt Scott Daymude, boy, born to Katie and Justin Daymude of Culpeper.

Aug. 3: Cohen John Siever, boy, born to Kendra and Matt Siever of Orange.

Aug. 6: Matias Emanuel Amaya Orellana, boy, born to Miriam Orellana and Manuel Amaya of Fauquier.

Aug. 8: Dilan Matheo Cucul Ramos, boy, born to Sandra Yamileth Ramos Guevara and Henry Elias Waldemar Cucul Jor of Culpeper.

Aug. 8: Axel Natanael Godinez Godinez, boy, born to Lorena Godinez Lopez and Axel Angelino Godinez Anton of Culpeper.

Aug. 11: Michael Landyn DeCristofaro, boy, born to Roxanne Wyman and Patrick DeCristofaro of Westmoreland.

Aug. 12: Griffin William Braley, boy, born to Helen and Jonathan Braley of Culpeper.

Aug. 18: Joaquin Antonio Vega Hernandez, boy, born to Yaneth and Joaquin Hernandez of Culpeper.

Aug. 20: Natalie Melissa Jackson, girl, born to Makayla and Nick Jackson of Madison.

Aug. 21: Tinsleigh Rae Snow, girl, born to Alexus and Chris Snow of Orange.

Aug. 28: Danna Aguilar Jimenez, girl, born to Sonia Jimenez Morales and Alex Aguilar Gabriel of Culpeper.

Aug. 30: Sage Noa Verbanic, girl, born to Destiny Dee and Bryan Edward Verbanic of Culpeper.

Aug. 31: Briahna Judith Choc Lopez, girl, born to Argentina Lopez Poou and Benjamin Isaac Choc Cucul of Culpeper.