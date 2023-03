Feb. 2: Lilith Reese Ashby, girl, born to Makenna Pierce and Zachariah Ashby of Rappahannock.

Feb. 7: Abdi Isaac Lopes Reyes, boy, born to Noemi Reyes Velazquez and Cliserio Lopes Dias of Culpeper.

Feb. 8: Kingston Tunnell, boy, born to Madison Tunnell of Warren.

Feb. 9: Stevie June Hargett, girl, born to Ben and Kaitlin Hargett of Orange.

Feb. 9: Cherokee Rose Alessandra Woodward, girl, born to Richard Woodward Jr. and Sanitra Lawrence of Culpeper.

Feb. 10: Ashley Esther Chub Recinos, girl, born to Nilson Jesus Chub Mucu and Karen Antonia Recinos Diaz of Culpeper.

Feb. 13: Louise Jean Shillingburg, girl, born to Erin Hein and Steven Shillingburg of Culpeper.

Feb. 14: Oliver Jose Moya-Peralta, boy, born to Orlando Moya and Orly Peralta of Fauquier.

Feb. 14: Oliver Davis, boy, born to Skyler Payton and Markus Davis of Orange.

Feb. 15: Lochlann John Nicholson, boy, born to Zachary and Kelly Nicholson of Culpeper.

Feb. 15: Harper Grace Settle, girl, born to WT Settle and Savannah Ward of Madison.

Feb. 16: Brandon Gael Ramirez Gomez, boy, born to Yosselin Gomez and Walter Ramirez of Orange.

Feb. 19: Heather Alicia Bryant, girl, born to Markita Tiffany Walker and David Thomas Bryant of Culpeper.

Feb. 23: Harland Christopher Saunders, boy, born to Haile Morton and Tiquan Saunders of Culpeper.

Feb. 27: Saniyah Marie Albea, girl, born to Shanae and Glenn Albea of Culpeper.

Feb. 27: Jacob Glenn Troiano, boy, born to Jonathan Troiano and Julie Edwards of Culpeper.