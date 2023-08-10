The Family Birth Center at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center announced the following births for July 2023:

July 4: Edward Moises Saquí Já, boy, born to Gesvia Luduvina Já Grave and José Luis Saquí Sub of Culpeper.

July 5: Bailey Mae Brown, girl, born to Samantha and Matthew Brown of Culpeper.

July 7: Lidny Dayana Perez Vasquez, girl, born to Maria Vasquez Perez and Jacobo Perez Velasquez of Culpeper.

July 7: Morgan Marie Barrett, girl, born to Stephanie and Zachary Barrett of Culpeper.

July 8: William Perez Hernandez, boy, born to Gloria Hernandez and William Perez of Culpeper.

July 8: Linda-ann Dorothy Tipton, girl, born to Amanda and John Tipton of Orange.

July 9: Jayce Dakota Crabtree, boy, born to Sommer Crabtree of Orange.

July 10: Braylin Darinel Perez Jimenez, boy, born to Maruca Jimenez Mendez of Culpeper.

July 12: Dylan Daniel Alexander Caal Yaxcal, boy, born to Sonia Yaxcal and Juan Caal of Culpeper.

July 12: Jason Alexander Henrriquez, boy, born to Amy Buchanan and Juan Carlos Henrriquez of Orange.

July 17: Dominic Darinel Vasquez Luis, boy, born to Candelaria Guadalupe Luis Lopez and Gilberto Darinel Vasquez Lucas of Culpeper.

July 17: Phoenix Leon Mederos, boy, born to Ashley and Mark Mederos of Rappahannock.

July 18: Natalie Antonella Mazariego Reyes, girl, born to Gabriella and Walter Mazariego of Culpeper.

July 27: Caleb Yahir Lopez Jimenez, boy, born to Maria Elizabeth Jimenez and Eduardo N. Lopez of Culpeper.

July 29: Ellie Jane Schools, girl, born to Destinee and Jonathan Schools of Culpeper.