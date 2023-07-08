The Family Birth Center at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center announced the following births for June 2023:

June 4: Jaxon Elias Berry, boy, born to Shiasia Jackson and Jacob Berry of Orange.

June 5: Weston Cole Southard, boy, born to Brittany and Craig Southard, Jr of Culpeper.

June 6: Jayden Izan Cruz Mendez, boy, born to Maria Erasmina Mendez Mejia and Francisco Cruz Lopez of Orange.

June 12: Shirley Grace Jenkins, girl, born to Kerry Marin and Benjamin Jenkins of Culpeper.

June 15: Noah Eli Johnson, boy, born to Alexis Fountain and Derick Johnson, Jr of Orange.

June 22: Sophie Ann Exline, girl, born to Brandy Exline of Madison.

June 25: Azahn Amani Humes, boy, born to Dedriana Shyane Kilby and Triston Rodriguez Humes of Culpeper.

June 28: Gael Hernandez, boy, born to Martha Saenz and Alfredo Hernandez of Culpeper.

June 28: Gabriella Hernandez, girl, born to Martha Saenz and Alfredo Hernandez of Culpeper.

June 28: Caroline Swanson Carver, girl, born to Olivia and Aaron Carver of Culpeper.