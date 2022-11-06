Culpeper hospital announces October 2022 births

Oct. 5, 2022: Liam Noah Solis Solis, boy, born to Norma Sulay Solis of Culpeper.

Oct. 6, 2022: James Franklin Peters III, boy, born to James and Jessica Peters of Culpeper.

Oct. 7, 2022: Eduardo Pedro Choc Pop, boy, born to Eduardo Choc & Mayra Julia Xo Pop of Culpeper.

Oct. 8, 2022: Liam James Walkowsky, boy, born to Chris and Amber Walkowsky of Culpeper.

Oct. 9, 2022: Caleb Isaac Edwards, boy, born to Garrett Christopher and Brandy Christine Edwards of Culpeper.

Oct. 11, 2022: Royce Za’mir Deberry, boy, born to Rachelle & Zonchez Deberry of Orange.

Oct. 15, 2022: Adrian Javier Posadas Hernandez, boy, born to Lourdes Araceli Posadas Hernandez of Culpeper.

Oct. 15, 2022: Olga Ester Gonzalez Estrada, girl, born to Mario Rene Gonzalez and Olga Marina Estrada of Orange.

Oct. 17, 2022: Dariana Giselle Caal Perez, girl, born to Angela Maricela Perez Panameno and Carlos David Caal Macs of Fauquier.

Oct. 18, 2022: Mecca Lux Guadamuz, girl, born to Mercedes Bothum and Armando Guadamuz II of Culpeper.

Oct: 19, 2022: Justin Ovilio Laynez Castanon, boy, born to Ovilio Benjamin Laynez & Silvia Magali Castanon of Culpeper.

Oct. 25, 2022: Ethan Edward Hale, boy, born to Courtney Lutz & Benjamin Hale of Madison.

Oct. 26, 2022: Lucas Miles Young, boy, born to Devin Young and Joseline Guzman of Orange.

Oct. 27, 2022: Ady Roque Orellana, girl, born to Laura Orellana and Sady Roque of Culpeper.

Oct. 28, 2022: Rowan Michael Bretz, boy, born to Laura and Matthew Bretz of Culpeper.

Oct. 28, 2022: Andy Xi Villatoro, boy, born to Alfredo Xi Ac and Dilcia Villatoro of Culpeper.

Oct. 30, 2022: Izaak Nelson Howington, boy, born to Rebecca Lynn Jenkins & Ricky Nelson Howington II of Culpeper.