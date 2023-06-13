Related to this story
Board of Supervisors unanimously endorses three-year architectural services contract, not to exceed $459,450, with Norman Smith Architecture.
Lily Rose and Company held its grand opening June 1, sponsored by the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce.
Annie Nicole Ritenour, 27, made bitcoin payments to site, stating, “I am just looking for a simple quick job."
Terese Matricardi, 53, seeking endorsement from local Republicans, says she will be a conservative voice advancing Gov. Youngkin's education agenda.
From 7 to 9 a.m. Thursday at a monitoring location just south of the Town of Culpeper, air quality worsened to Very Unhealthy, the ranking ris…