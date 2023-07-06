Jul 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Members of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the sons of the American revolution perform a musket salute during a patriotic presentation at Yowell Meadow Park. RICHARD HORNER PHOTOS, CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT Former Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins shows off his leadership award, presented to him by the Culpeper Fourth of July Festival Committee. Related to this story Most Popular Culpeper ranked No. 6 among “10 Truly Underrated Towns in Virginia that Deserve to be Explored" Culpeper was recently ranked No. 6 on a list of the “10 Truly Underrated Towns in Virginia that Deserve to be Explored.” “While popular touris… Couple faced eviction after less than six months When Jesse Trimble and Melissa Lipscomb came to Culpeper County in August 2022, they were looking for a fresh start. Trimble came from Philade… Federal indictment: Culpeper sheriff took bribes in exchange for swearing in auxiliary deputies US Attorney's Office: Scott Jenkins, 51, accepted cash bribes and bribes in the form of campaign contributions totaling at least $72,500 from … Sheriff Jenkins free on PR bond, trial set in federal bribery case Federal indictment alleges county’s top lawman accepted cash bribes in exchange for issuing auxiliary deputy badges and IDs. Independence Day in the 'Pep: this colonial town knows how to celebrate July 4 The Culpeper Festival Committee has done it again, and this year’s bash will be more phenomenal than ever, celebrating the United States of Am…