Vivia Mattox has lived at The Culpeper for seven years with her husband, a retired pastor.
Lots of goodies for attendees of the 75th Jubilee at The Culpeper.
Vernelle Hicks Paul (left) worked at The Millman House as a nurse when it opened 75 years ago on Main Street in Culpeper to care for senior citizens. Here she is with her husband Harold at the 75th Jubilee at The Culpeper retirement village.
The Culpeper Executive Director Jim Jacobsen (right) shakes hands with Bill Simms, a retired school principal, during the 75th Jubilee Aug. 2 at the retirement village, with Director of Marketing Rose Ervin.
Vernelle Hicks Paul (left) worked at The Millman House as a nurse when it opened 75 years ago on Main Street in Culpeper to care for senior citizens. Here she is with her husband Harold at the 75th Jubilee at The Culpeper retirement village.
The Culpeper Executive Director Jim Jacobsen (right) shakes hands with Bill Simms, a retired school principal, during the 75th Jubilee Aug. 2 at the retirement village, with Director of Marketing Rose Ervin.