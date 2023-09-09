Sep 9, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 The Madison County High School Band performs a routine during last Saturday's Taste of the Mountains event in downtown Madison. ALLISON BROPHY CHAMPION,, CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT Beagles Chip and Dale from the Madison County Animal Shelter get some love from visitors during Saturday's festival. Chip was adopted but Dale is still looking for his forever home. GRACIE HART BROOKS PHOTOS, MADISON COUNTY EAGLE Circle H Equine takes young festival goers on pony rides during the event. Related to this story Most Popular Barboursville man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Culpeper woman The shooting victim, Jolanda M. Frye, 47, of Culpeper, died in her home from her injuries at overnight incident in Friendship Heights apartmen… State Police: one confirmed dead in Culpeper County crash U.S. Route 522 shut down following two-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning involving a tractor-trailer just north of Rapidan Road, near Winston. Dominion to Culpeper supervisors: Data centers fueling 214% growth in power demand The power company is applying to build a 230 kV transmission line and substation on a former horse farm in Stevensburg to serve Amazon campus. State of limbo: U.S. files motion to appoint Culpeper sheriff an attorney in corruption case Jenkins, running for a fourth term in November, has appeared in the courtroom at five attorney status hearings since being indicted—but withou… UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old man in Shenandoah National Park successfully located He was discovered by searchers at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, in the southern part of the park near Ivy Creek.