Aug 31, 2023 34 min ago 0 1 of 3 Diego Saldana's sister Maria, from left, parents Carlos and Juana and brother Juan stand with his photo at their Culpeper home. The family is still seeking answers into his death a year later. ALLISON BROPHY CHAMPION PHOTOS, CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT Diego Saldana's family placed a cross on the side of Interstate 35 in Austin, Texas, where he died on his 21st birthday. CONTRIBUTED A memorial shrine to Diego Saldana, an Eastern View High School graduate, is on display in the family home in Culpeper. Related to this story Most Popular Culpeper nurse speaks out on MedExpress RN cuts Malynda worked more than a year and a half at the local urgent care center until June when she said the nurses felt like they were being pushed out. ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ singer says he doesn't want $8M record deal, reveals real name Virginia singer Oliver Anthony posted a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday for the first time since his song “Rich Men North of Richmond” racke… Hurricane Idalia: Forecast impacts on Virginia Minor weather impacts for most of Virginia, with the exception of Hampton Roads, where some coastal flooding is expected. 3 injured, including 2-year-old, in 3-vehicle crash on Route 15 in Madison Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation, Coffey said. Experienced Cyclones aim to brew up a storm When it comes to football, the one thing you can’t teach is experience. Luckily, for Eastern View head coach Brian Lowery and his Cyclone foot…