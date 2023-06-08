Jun 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 World War II veterans line up during the 79th anniversary of D-Day invasion ceremony at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford on Tuesday. PAIGE DINGLER PHOTOS, THE NEWS & ADVANCE Wreaths are carried through the memorial during ceremony honoring soldiers who helped drive the German forces back on the beaches of Normandy. Related to this story Most Popular 'American Pickers' Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe reunite Frank Fritz and lifelong friend and reality-show co-star Mike Wolfe have reunited after nearly three years without seeing one another. Fla. businessman says daughter, granddaughter on plane that crashed in Virginia The plane was registered to Encore Motors of Melbourne Inc., based in Florida. Culpeper woman pleads guilty in dark web murder-for-hire plot Annie Nicole Ritenour, 27, made bitcoin payments to site, stating, “I am just looking for a simple quick job." Culpeper's 1st Pride Fest welcomes 1,500+ people The local nonprofit, Culpeper Pride, organized Sunday event at Mountain Run Winery, spearheaded by Corrie Gyory, owner of Mane Street Hair Salon. Robert De Niro, 79, weighs in on Al Pacino, 83, and his baby news: 'He's older than me' Maybe Robert De Niro can be the godfather to Al Pacino's baby?