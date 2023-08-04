Related to this story
The driver of the Ford, David W. McDaniel, Jr., 45, died at the scene from his injuries after his vehicle catches fire; in other car, 10-month…
More than 200 entries will march in annual community event along the midway on Fleetwood Heights Road at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The driver of the Honda, 19-year-old Jeremiah Greenfield of Winchester, suffered serious injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
Another Virginia Lottery online app player in Hampton won $4K in Tuesday's drawing; jackpot tops $1 billion.
About 200 ponies swam across the Assateague Channel on Wednesday, continuing the 98-year island tradition.