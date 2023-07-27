Jul 27, 2023 37 min ago 0 1 of 2 Wollam Gardens is hosting CannaSummerFest on Saturday, at their farm in Jeffersonton. The cannabis-themed festival will celebrate Virginia's budding industry. ALLISON BROPHY CHAMPION PHOTOS, CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT Wollam Gardens grows dozens of varieties of cut flowers over 11 acres in Jeffersonton. Visitors can wander the grounds and pick their own flowers. Related to this story Most Popular Prehistoric Culpeper: Luck Stone expands Dino Walk to 2 days, tickets go on sale July 29 Due to high popularity, Luck Stone has agreed to offer tours on two days this year for the first time, Sept. 22 and 23, versus the typical one… Atkins grows humongous green cabbages, again Rappahannock County resident farmer produces nine gigantic heads for making sauerkraut. Jason Momoa hosts Discovery's Shark Week, featuring feeding frenzies and junkie sharks Discovery Channel landed the perfect host this year, none other than a huge fan of all ocean creatures: Aquaman. After Baby Jim's blaze, two more fires Friday in Culpeper Company 1 Deputy Fire Chief Junior Perryman dispels chatter, saying arson was not involved. Fat Daddy'z Ice Cream opens new location Fat Daddy’z Ice Cream recently held a grand opening of its first stationary location, next to the Southern States gas station off Route 29.