Jim Bish, a member of the Culpeper Minutemen SAR, speaks during last year's Fourth of July Patriotic Presentation in Yowell Meadow Park. The author will be hosting a meet and great at the Culpeper Visitor's Center as part of First Friday.
FILE, CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT
One tale Bish's new book delves into is truth behind Washington's cherry tree, as illustrated in this painting by G.G. White and engraved by John C. McRae in 1867.
Discovery Channel landed the perfect host this year, none other than a huge fan of all ocean creatures: Aquaman.
Jim Bish, a member of the Culpeper Minutemen SAR, speaks during last year's Fourth of July Patriotic Presentation in Yowell Meadow Park. The author will be hosting a meet and great at the Culpeper Visitor's Center as part of First Friday.