No one was injured in blaze at the restaurant, according to Culpeper County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association Junior Perryman.
The last unit left the scene at 5:55 p.m., Perryman reported. It’s not a total loss, he said: “They can do miracles. The bones of the building…
State Police: the driver, Shawn A. Lohr, of Rixeyville, suffered minor injuries; the passenger, Maya D. Powell, 20, died at the scene, neither…
Due to high popularity, Luck Stone has agreed to offer tours on two days this year for the first time, Sept. 22 and 23, versus the typical one…
Briscoe Jasper, 45,charged with aggravated malicious wounding; he and victim were acquaintances, part of a group socializing early Sunday morn…