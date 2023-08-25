Aug 25, 2023 51 min ago 0 1 of 3 MedExpress Urgent Care opened in 2013 on Main Street in Culpeper. ALLISON BROPHY CHAMPION, CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT Malynda, a registered nurse, starting working at UVA Culpeper Medical Center at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic after graduating from Germanna Community College. CONTRIBUTED A vaccinated RN, Malynda, of Culpeper, during the pandemic. CONTRIBUTED Related to this story Most Popular Three North Carolina men die in Friday night crash on Route 15 in Madison County Fourth man suffered serious injuries in single-vehicle wreck near Locust Dale. 3 children rescued from sinking car in Virginia; mother arrested Bystanders cut the seatbelts to rescue the children, who were all under the age of 10. Drawn out of his district, Del. Freitas says he's living at his mother's house When the Virginia Supreme Court approved new redistricting maps in late 2021, Freitas got drawn of the district he’s represented since 2015 Experienced Cyclones aim to brew up a storm When it comes to football, the one thing you can’t teach is experience. Luckily, for Eastern View head coach Brian Lowery and his Cyclone foot… Norwegian Cruise Line denies Virginia family’s plea for $58,300 refund It was supposed to be a “trip of a lifetime” – a 12-day, land-and-sea journey in Alaska. Instead, it was a travel nightmare that had them home…