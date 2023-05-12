Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Deputy Sheriff Zachary Fadely, 30, indicted on one count of malicious wounding in April 2, 2022 death of Ralph Ennis; Deputy Tyler Poe,…
Culpeper County Republicans will hold party canvass May 13 to select nominee: former CCSO Capt. Joe Watson or former Deputy Ashleigh Baughan.
Police: James Jackson, 40, was charged with possession with intent to distribute PCP and cocaine and eluding police.
Al and Cheryl Kellert planted their first grape vines in 1986 at Gray Ghost Vineyards, on the Culpeper, Rappahannock line; they met in 1967 at…
Two weeks after the conclusion of the wiretap, the Department of Justice filed public notice that the FBI seized $10,000 from Jenkins’ campaig…