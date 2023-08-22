Related to this story
Most Popular
Fourth man suffered serious injuries in single-vehicle wreck near Locust Dale.
When the Virginia Supreme Court approved new redistricting maps in late 2021, Freitas got drawn of the district he’s represented since 2015
CCSO head of courthouse security died in the line of duty from COVID-19 at INOVA Fair Oaks Hospital in Fairfax in October 2021.
Jenkins appeared last week in court, again without counsel, for an attorney status review, which was also continued, to this week.
The Charlottesville-area socialite and ex-wife of a federal judge has been accused of numerous child sex crimes.