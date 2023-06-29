Related to this story
Most Popular
CCSO: Scott Derek Jenkins, 28, drove a Mercedes last weekend at speeds reaching 130 mph on Route 3 and Brandy Road, crashing twice before runn…
Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media.
Broken trust: Culpeper gospel artist, former school employee sentenced to 7 months in teen sexting case
Craig Alexander “Alex” Smith, 48, a former worship leader at Culpeper Baptist Church who was working at summer school last year at CCHS, will …
The end of North Blue Ridge Avenue, at Yowell Meadow Park, closed to traffic recently for three months for construction of a roundabout at the…
20 EMTs just pass their state test, Perryman reported, they will be included at graduation ceremony next year.