Related to this story
Most Popular
CCSO: Scott Derek Jenkins, 28, drove a Mercedes last weekend at speeds reaching 130 mph on Route 3 and Brandy Road, crashing twice before runn…
Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media.
An 84-year-old Orange County woman died last week in a two-vehicle collision with a tractor-trailer.
UPDATE: Driver of tractor-trailer that went off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel has died, officials say
Officials are working to identify the driver, who was inside the truck’s cab when it was pulled from the water.
Candidates meet Tuesday deadline to run on Nov. 7, local ballot for sheriff, board of supervisors, town council, etc. features 18 separate ele…