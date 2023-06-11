Related to this story
Board of Supervisors unanimously endorses three-year architectural services contract, not to exceed $459,450, with Norman Smith Architecture.
Annie Nicole Ritenour, 27, made bitcoin payments to site, stating, “I am just looking for a simple quick job."
The plane was registered to Encore Motors of Melbourne Inc., based in Florida.
The local nonprofit, Culpeper Pride, organized Sunday event at Mountain Run Winery, spearheaded by Corrie Gyory, owner of Mane Street Hair Salon.
Lily Rose and Company held its grand opening June 1, sponsored by the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce.