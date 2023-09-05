Sep 5, 2023 46 min ago 0 1 of 5 The Culpeper field hockey team celebrate after Olivia stafford scored a goal during last week's game against King George. KAYLEE MOBLEY Culpeper JV head coach Tyrone butler celebrates as his team makes a play against Orange during last week's game. Culpeper's Caleb Jenkins runs the ball during Wednesday's game against Orange. The blue devils lost, 30-6. STEPHANIE OLINGER PHOTOS, CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT Floyd T. binns' Tyler Caperton runs with the ball during a game against Culpeper middle school last Tuesday. Caperton had two touchdowns in the 16-0 win. Cougars running back makai Williams, right, runs with the ball against the Blackhawks during last week's game. Related to this story Most Popular STEPHANIE OLINGER: Culpeper sports community loses a pillar in Walker If you pick up a dictionary and look up the word “sports,” it will tell you it’s “an activity involving physical exertion and skill in which a… Culpeper family mourns death of soldier on 21st birthday, a year later U.S. Army Specialist Diego Saldana was barhopping on 6th St. in Austin Aug. 31, 2022 when he vanished; his body was found hours later on the i… Three injured, including 2-year-old, in 3-vehicle crash on Route 15 in Madison Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation, Coffey said. Hurricane Idalia: Forecast impacts on Virginia Minor weather impacts for most of Virginia, with the exception of Hampton Roads, where some coastal flooding is expected. Rixeyville fire and rescue volunteers featured in "Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat" Culpeper County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association offering free screening of new documentary about volunteer first responders Sept. 10 a…