Related to this story
Most Popular
An 84-year-old Orange County woman died last week in a two-vehicle collision with a tractor-trailer.
CCSO: Scott Derek Jenkins, 28, drove a Mercedes last weekend at speeds reaching 130 mph on Route 3 and Brandy Road, crashing twice before runn…
UPDATE: Driver of tractor-trailer that went off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel has died, officials say
Officials are working to identify the driver, who was inside the truck’s cab when it was pulled from the water.
N.C. boat loses out on $3.5 million at Big Rock Blue Marlin tourney after disqualification for apparent shark bite
A North Carolina boat landed a blue marlin that weighed more than 600 pounds. But something was missing: a shark had apparently taken a bite o…
Traveling alone deep in the wilderness, including a solo ascent of Denali, QT Luong became the first to photograph all 63 U.S. National Parks,…