Artists team up for 'Impressions of Virginia' traveling exhibit

Within two-and-a-half hours of Fredericksburg, you can find yourself surveying soaring mountain vistas, taking in gentle waves, arriving in major cities, and seeing architecture of countless styles and ages.

That’s how “Impressions of Virginia” was born. Last year, local artists Laural Koons and Dawn Whitmore created a plan to experience new areas of the Commonwealth and to share their personal impressions of these places. The result is a show of 20 pieces, 10 by each artist, that delve into the history and culture of Virginia—and are beautiful works of art in their own right.

“Impressions of Virginia” opens Friday at Frame Designs and Gallery in Fredericksburg, with a reception from 6–8 p.m.

The work on display is created from visits between June 2021 and October 2021, and each is accompanied by a written “impression” of the place. Koons first got the idea earlier that year from an exhibit in Texas, in which a writer interpreted each piece shown and the written work was also presented to viewers. It got her thinking about the way different artists consider the same subjects.

Koons, a painter, and Whitmore, a photographer, traveled together to each site, taking it in and finding the spots that most inspired them. While some points of interest, like the Meems Bottom Covered Bridge in Shenandoah County was the subject of both their works, in many instances their work diverged.

“What makes a good photo doesn’t necessarily make a good painting, and vice versa,” said Whitmore. She said that traveling and working together stretched them both as artists, and they learned from each other on the way. The duo met years ago at the Fredericksburg Center for the Creative Arts and since stayed friends and frequent co-exhibitors.

On their trip to Arlington, Koons was inspired by a red door. But Whitmore said as much as she wanted to make it work as a photo, the scene wasn’t right for her medium. She found inspiration at the waterfront.

Sometimes their route was diverted in serendipitous ways. On the day they planned to go to Matthews, Va., rain at the coast kept them home. They visited the National Cemetery in Fredericksburg instead and found corners of the property they hadn’t previously explored.

“To our knowledge, ‘Impressions of Virginia’ is one of the first to become a traveling exhibit for our area,” Whitmore said. “We are delighted to share our artwork and impressions with our upcoming opening reception at Frame Designs and Gallery in February.”

This work is still ongoing. Whitmore said their list of places to visit continues to grow. And this exhibit was shown for the first time in Colonial Beach during December.

“It is one of the most impressive shows I have ever seen and really highlights the relative strengths and differences between photography and painting,” said Kathleen Moran, president of the Colonial Beach Artists Guild.

Whitmore said viewers should allot time to really take in the work.

“It’s not a show to be taken in through five minutes walking through the gallery,” she said. “You will want to read and spend some time with the work. We want you see the work, interact with it, ask questions.”

It’s all with the goal of the viewer walking away with something about that place—an impression.