Battle of Piedmont in Augusta County

Preserved Property: Shiflett Tract (146.6 acres)
Sponsor: Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation (SVBF)
In the spring of 1864, new Union commander Gen. Ulysses S. Grant organized a huge offensive across the entire front of the embattled Confederacy, including in the Shenandoah Valley.
After a disastrous defeat for Union forces under Gen. Franz Sigel at the Battle of New Market (May 15, 1864), Sigel was replaced by the aggressive Gen. David Hunter. By early June, the Federals were on the move again, bearing down on their objective—the vital Confederate rail and supply center of Staunton.
Confederate Gen. William E. “Grumble” Jones hurriedly gathered a force to block Hunter’s advance. Eventually, Jones deployed the main part of his forces in an L-shape, anchored on a bend of Middle River facing north and angling south along a ridge line, along the Shiflett Tract. The other part, Confederate reserves consisting of home guards, was in the woods south and east of the hamlet of Piedmont.
The Battle of Piedmont occurred on June 5, 1864, and ended in a Union victory after Hunter’s forces routed the Confederates, who suffered some 1600 casualties including the death of Jones. Most of the day’s fighting took place on the Shiflett Tract.
As a result of the Union victory at Piedmont, Hunter’s army, which lost about 875 men during the battle, had its way clear to Staunton and Lexington. It marched into Staunton the next day, destroyed Confederate military stores, and then burned the Virginia Military Institute days later in Lexington.