Battle of Piedmont in Augusta County

Preserved Property: Shiflett Tract (146.6 acres)

Sponsor: Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation (SVBF)

In the spring of 1864, new Union commander Gen. Ulysses S. Grant organized a huge offensive across the entire front of the embattled Confederacy, including in the Shenandoah Valley.

After a disastrous defeat for Union forces under Gen. Franz Sigel at the Battle of New Market (May 15, 1864), Sigel was replaced by the aggressive Gen. David Hunter. By early June, the Federals were on the move again, bearing down on their objective—the vital Confederate rail and supply center of Staunton.

Confederate Gen. William E. “Grumble” Jones hurriedly gathered a force to block Hunter’s advance. Eventually, Jones deployed the main part of his forces in an L-shape, anchored on a bend of Middle River facing north and angling south along a ridge line, along the Shiflett Tract. The other part, Confederate reserves consisting of home guards, was in the woods south and east of the hamlet of Piedmont.