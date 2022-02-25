 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bert

Bert

Our shy and unsure Bert was brought in with his Mum and Brother, Luke. Thanks to the kindness of a... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert