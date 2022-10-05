$1M construction contract awarded for Carver community kitchen

A community-kitchen revolution that will boost food-service enterprise and support agricultural entrepreneurs in the region has overcome its final hurdle.

The George Washington Carver Food Enterprise Center is coming soon to the historic George Washington Carver Center along James Madison Highway in Culpeper County.

At its meeting Tuesday, Culpeper County Board of Supervisors by unanimous vote allocated the final piece—$222,287—toward construction in the old carpentry shop of the once-segregated school. The seven-member board then voted to award the $1.052 million construction contract for the 5,000-square-feet space.

Low bidder Marion Enterprises, of Barboursville in neighboring Orange County, and applicant Daniel Michaelson, the project manager, will complete the project over the next several months.

The bid was close to double what it was 18 months ago due to inflation and supply-chain issues, Laura Loveday of the Culpeper County Economic Development Department, told the board.

But in that time, the project has gained nearly $900,000 in grant support from state, federal and local sources. The remaining amount pledged Tuesday by the supervisors will come from the county’s remaining pool of about $3 million in undesignated American Rescue Act funds for COVID relief that are still in local coffers.

Lots of shiny new equipment is coming to Carver as part of the first phase, including a commercial fryer, convection oven, ice machine, dehydrator, dish machine, walk-in freezer, gas braising pan and restaurant range, floor mixers, heated proofer cabinet and a bottom-mount fridge.

The contractor will also be in charge of repairs, replacement and installing new flooring and ceiling tiles and asbestos abatement as well as plumbing, electric, and HVAC to get the kitchen running, and the 75-year-old empty space renovated.

Loveday, a champion grant writer for the project, noted the tie-in the community kitchen will have with culinary students being trained at the new Culpeper Technical Education Center near U.S. 29 and State Route 3.

Food entrepreneurs represent a more diverse population, with many owned by women and minorities, and the food business is a growing opportunity for the county, she told the board in requesting the funds Tuesday.

The commercial kitchen at Carver could also house satellite locations for USDA and state agriculture agencies, she said. It would further cultivate current partnerships with Virginia State University and Virginia Tech.

Cedar Mountain Supervisor David Durr, whose district hosts the Carver Center, said the community kitchen is a very important project for the county. He lauded Loveday for the grants she helped secure.

“This project goes beyond a commercial kitchen,” Durr said. “This is part of maintaining agriculture in Culpeper and is going to generate a long list of benefits.”

Stevensburg Supervisor Susan Gugino agreed, saying the facility would help maintain and expand agriculture in ways that have not been done in the past. She called it “a vital opportunity” to get food to the consumer.

According to the construction contract, substantial completion on the project will be 98 days from notice to proceed.

A local nonprofit dreamed up the idea of the commercial kitchen in the rear of the circa-1948 school started with many community collaborators sharing a goal of enriching local food processing, with a focus on farms.

The project is at least the five-year dream of local farm leaders with Virginia Extension, including Senior Culpeper Agent Carl Stafford, Extension Agent Becky Gartner and other partners from Farm Credit, Rural Madison, Culpeper County, Rappahannock-Rapidan Commission, The Carver Piedmont Agricultural Institute, The Minority & Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont, Rappahannock Goodwill Industries, Culpeper Human Services, the Town of Culpeper and 4P Foods, according to George Washington Carver Food Enterprise Center online.

The goal of the George Washington Carver Food Enterprise Center is to provide a shared facility for area entrepreneurs to start and expand catering businesses while promoting sustainable agriculture and job training and forming alliances to increase access for all to nutritious food, Sheffield said at a 2017 meeting with the county board.

Farmers could also use the kitchen to process farm products, she said then.

“The structure is sound for our purposes. The demand for this type of facility is strong. There is none other like it in the Northern Piedmont,” Sheffield said five years ago.

The demand remains and so has support. Local produce farmer Khalil Hassan wrote a letter to the board asking they grant the funding.

“I often have surplus produce that I donate to local food pantries and other NGO's that help to provide healthy, nutritional food to our citizens. Occasionally, I have to compost some of that produce due to its perishability and logistical problems,” he wrote. “Having access to a regional kitchen I would be able to process that excess into value added products and provide quality products over a longer period of time. This would also lessen the impact of food insecurity in many parts of the Planning District.”

The facility will also provide needed job training via Stone Soup and will be a win-win for all involved, Hassan wrote.

The Piedmont Environmental Council also sent correspondence supporting the kitchen at Carver, saying “this investment in the agricultural economy of Culpeper will continue to attract solid support and yield to enormous benefits for the community,” PEC Senior Adviser John McCarthy wrote.