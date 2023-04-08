Meet the Socks Family! All of these little kittens have white socks. They came to us from a high-kill shelter... View on PetFinder
Bobbi *older kitten*
Related to this story
Most Popular
His lucky ticket matched four of the winning numbers plus the Powerball number in the March 4 drawing, with Power Play it tripled the prize.
Plaintiff Debi Frye filed the lawsuit two years after fatal shooting by a deputy of her husband, 62-year-old Ellis Acy “Buck” Frye Jr., on Tha…
CCSO, Homeland Security Investigations Human Trafficking Group Washington Field Office special agents and Fairfax detective with electronics K…
Ellis Frye, 62, killed outside his home on Thanksgiving Day in an encounter with CCSO; state police say he was armed; lawsuit alleges sheriff'…
A Charlottesville mother who worked in and supported child advocacy organizations has been arrested and indicted on federal allegations that s…