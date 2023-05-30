Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CEASE-FIRE: Sudan's warring sides agreed Monday to extend a shaky cease-fire in their battle for control of the country, after two key international mediators signaled impatience with persistent truce violations.

SCHOOL FIRE: A 15-year-old girl who police in Guyana accuse of deliberately setting a fire in a girl's dormitory that killed 18 schoolmates and a five-year-old boy was charged Monday as an adult with 19 counts of murder.

MIGRATION: A group of non-governmental organizations dedicated to rescuing migrants in the central Mediterranean accused the island nation of Malta on Monday of coordinating the return of about 500 people to Libya, where they were subsequently imprisoned, in violation of international maritime law.

SPACE: China's burgeoning space program plans to place astronauts on the moon before 2030 and expand the country's orbiting space station, officials said Monday. The announcement comes amid against the background of a rivalry with the U.S. for reaching new milestones in outer space.

MOUNT EVEREST: Nepal's government honored record-holding climbers Monday during celebrations of the first ascent of Mount Everest 70 years ago. The celebrations come amid a growing concern about temperatures rising, glaciers and snow melting, and weather being unpredictable on the world's tallest mountain.