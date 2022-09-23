**AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION AFTER 9/21** Bubbles is an infectiously HAPPY 3 year old Hound. Bubbles came to us as a... View on PetFinder
Bubbles
No reported injuries after unsubstantiated caller issues threat for Eastern View High School, similar hoax calls received in area.
Emily Victoria Benjamin's vehicle was located Sept. 20 in an Auto Zone parking lot in Sterling, police said.
False school-shooting threats targeted at least nine U.S. localities, but no one was hurt as deputies came out in force to protect schools.
In November, Culpeper supervisors will weigh landowner's request to allow a data-center campus in Brandy Station. Initial project would include three, five-story buildings with 765,000 square feet for computer servers.
Roger Morton’s wife of 55 years, Culpeper author Virginia Beard Morton, was 20 years old when she first spotted him from her second-story dorm-room window standing in the rotunda below.
Who's the millionaire? Virginia store sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket, just one number short of big jackpot
Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.
Police find Daniel and Stacy Garrison Friday afternoon deceased in Burgandine Ave. house.
Authorities say a 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days.
Greenwood Solar's developer, NextEra Energy Inc., owns Florida Power & Light Co., America's largest electric utility.
Preliminary investigation revealed aircraft suffered engine failure, safely landed on interstate Saturday morning in Warren County.