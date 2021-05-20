Bucky
BP-Shorts Food Mart, on Route 20 at U.S. 522 in Unionville, sold winning ticket May 18; it matched the first 5 numbers of the Mega Millions drawing - a 1 in 12.6 million chance.
A man who allegedly romanced at least eight women in three states that he met through dating websites out of $267,361 has been charged with mail fraud.
Culpeper County School Board Chairman Marshall Keene has announced he will not seek re-election to a second four-year term, the Culpeper Times…
Monica Crivaro purchased lucky ticket at Sheetz in Ruckersville while waiting to pick up a friend, beating odds of 1 in 1.5 million.
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
Two known incidents took place March 18 and March 27, according to a release.
Richard Murray "Trey" Coe faces charges of rape, sexual battery and strangulation.
Virginia is officially removing the mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated following federal guidance released Thursday afternoon. Gov. Ralph Northam also plans to end all COVID-19 gathering and capacity limits in two weeks on May 28.
Hundreds of East Coast firefighters were due to descend Saturday on Luray, visiting Cooter’s Place—a Confederate-themed shop spawned by the 19…
Durrer found "probable cause to believe that Brown and Lowe violated several Virginia penal statues, including ... obtaining money by false presentences, solicitation/attempt to commit embezzlement and solicitation to enter into a conspiracy to commit embezzlement and money laundering."