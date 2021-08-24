Bus ride home leads to heat exhaustion for a young Spotsylvania student

Kristen Carter and her son, Kamari Jackson, were excited about his first day of school Aug. 12.
Kamari was eager to start first grade in person at Spotsylvania Elementary School after taking kindergarten classes virtually last year. But Carter said her son appeared to be suffering from heat exhaustion when he arrived home following an extended ride in a bus without air conditioning on an afternoon where the heat index topped 100 degrees.
“I couldn’t feel my face; I was very hot. We were trying to let the windows down, but the bus driver said no, sit down,” Kamari said.
Spotsylvania is dealing with a shortage of school bus drivers that has delayed getting students to and from school. Carter said her son was supposed to be dropped off at 4:13 p.m., but didn’t arrive until 5:40 p.m.
She said family members were there to ask him about his first day, but Kamari was unable to respond.
“His face was really red, his body was clammy, and he collapsed once inside the house,” Carter said.
“My grandmother applied ice and a cold rag to my son’s face and body while he was in distress,” she said. Shortly after, he became sick to his stomach and she rushed him to the Mary Washington Hospital emergency room.
She said the staff gave Kamari popsicles and other fluids to cool him down and to hydrate him. Carter said her son is doing much better now, but still has occasional issues with his stomach.
He returned to school last week, but his mother said she dropped him off and picked him up because “he is scared of a hot bus.”
“The kids really shouldn’t go to school on days like that if the school system is unable to keep the students cool during heat wave temperatures,” she said.
In response to the incident, the Spotsylvania school system said it would provide bottled water for students on the ride home on hot afternoons and that windows would be open on buses without air conditioning.
Carter said Spotsylvania Elementary officials apologized to her family about the incident and a guidance counselor was working with him to help him in his return to school. But she said the school transportation officials had not responded to her request for an incident report as of Saturday.
“It’s a big inconvenience to drive him to school every day. I hope Kamari will gain confidence to ride the bus again because he is traumatized,” Carter said.