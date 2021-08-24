Bus ride home leads to heat exhaustion for a young Spotsylvania student

Kristen Carter and her son, Kamari Jackson, were excited about his first day of school Aug. 12.

Kamari was eager to start first grade in person at Spotsylvania Elementary School after taking kindergarten classes virtually last year. But Carter said her son appeared to be suffering from heat exhaustion when he arrived home following an extended ride in a bus without air conditioning on an afternoon where the heat index topped 100 degrees.

“I couldn’t feel my face; I was very hot. We were trying to let the windows down, but the bus driver said no, sit down,” Kamari said.

Spotsylvania is dealing with a shortage of school bus drivers that has delayed getting students to and from school. Carter said her son was supposed to be dropped off at 4:13 p.m., but didn’t arrive until 5:40 p.m.

She said family members were there to ask him about his first day, but Kamari was unable to respond.

“His face was really red, his body was clammy, and he collapsed once inside the house,” Carter said.

“My grandmother applied ice and a cold rag to my son’s face and body while he was in distress,” she said. Shortly after, he became sick to his stomach and she rushed him to the Mary Washington Hospital emergency room.