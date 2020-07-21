Soon Culpeper residents will have a more convenient way to get the images critical to helping doctors determine the most accurate prognosis and treatment for a range of ailments.
Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center has been renovating the building at 509 S. Main Street, which formerly housed a Safeway store and other various businesses.
About two-thirds of the building, or 7,350 square feet, will be taken up with offices and administrative services as well as clinical space, including a new $1.3 million Siemens 3T MRI machine, just installed last Thursday.
“We’ll have CTE, x-ray, mammography, DEXA bone density and mammography exams,” said Donna Staton, president of the Culpeper Medical Center in an interview.
A mix of about 10 current hospital employees, as well as newly hired specialists will work at the center, Staton said.
“The new imaging center is more cost effective and easier to access, so patients won’t have to navigate the logistics of finding parking and finding their way to the right hospital department,” said Jon D’Souza, MD and chief medical officer, Culpeper Medical Center.
The new imaging center will have a soft opening on Aug. 17, but the MRI services won’t be available for several weeks after that due to the necessary technical setup.
“We’re planning a ribbon-cutting and open house with the Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 16,” Staton said.
“This equipment offers an improved experience for physicians, who can provide even more accurate diagnosis for their patients,” D’Souza said.
“Doctors and other clinicians who refer patients to Outpatient Imaging Culpeper can continue to expect the precision and reliability of expert subspecialist UVA radiologists, as well,” he added.
The new MRI is a 3 Tesla. The next nearest MRI is in Fauquier, which is only a 1.5 Tesla.
“This is the only one [this powerful] available in our planning district, and it allows for incredibly clear and vivid images,” said D’Souza.
Staton said she’s excited about the new center, and using the Main Street building.
“I’ve lived in Culpeper my entire life,” she said. “I remember as a child going into that building when it was a Safeway. I’m so glad to provide these needed services in such a convenient location for people who live here.”
