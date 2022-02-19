10 years later, Town of Culpeper to expand boundaries into growth areas

A decade since its most recent boundary-line adjustment, the Town of Culpeper will physically grow again in the summer, this time by 136.6 acres, in places contiguous to its current borders.

The expansion in two separate areas will take in approximately 43 existing businesses along Brandy Road and Lovers Lane, most notably Culpeper Wood Preservers on the north end and Hampton Inn to the south.

Many are connected to the municipality’s water and sewer system, or have access to it.

An additional nine residences in the Brandy Road corridor would become part of the town. The change would take effect no earlier July 1, according to Town Manager Chris Hively.

During a retreat meeting Jan. 27, Culpeper Town Council directed Hively to proceed with putting the county on notice of the town’s intent to expand its boundaries in some of the future water and sewer service areas specified in the 2012 agreement with the county board.

Per that agreement, the town grew its borders by 302 acres, less than half a mile, notably on the north end of the county to include various, then-new shopping centers beyond Walmart on Bus. 29. The take also encompassed Madison Grove housing development behind Lowe’s, SWIFT southeast of town and the Lake Pelham/Clore Farm to the southwest.

The authorized agreement, in exchange, designated water and sewer areas in growth centers around the town’s borders, and provided the utility in these areas at the lower in-town rate, along with other town services.

It took town and county elected officials nearly two decades to work out the minute details of the past agreement, which grew the town for the first time since 1969.

The 2012 agreement, endorsed following an unprecedented period of high growth all around Culpeper, additionally allows the town to expand water and sewer around the county as it wishes. Further, it included three more provisions—once every 10 years—for town boundary adjustment in the growth areas.

Those future areas, situated to the north, east and south of the town’s current corporate limits, contain approximately 4,913 acres.

The 2012 agreement also obligated the town to extend a sewer line to Eastern View High School, a $2 million project. The agreement, in addition, reserved 1.5 million gallons of town water and sewer capacity for county growth.

Ten years later, this latest expansion should occur much more routinely since the localities have already signed off on the overall concept of letting the town grow in growth areas in exchange for access to water and sewer at town rates. The town also provides trash pickup, police, road maintenance, planning & zoning, snow removal and street lights.

The current process gives the county 60 days to respond, providing their concurrence or disagreement regarding whether the growth areas meet eligibility requirements per the 2012 agreement, Hively said. That clock started Feb. 8 when the town via letter put the county on notice of the boundary line change.

The letter from Hively to County Administrator John Egertson stated the areas meet density thresholds and are in the water and sewer service area contiguous to the town.

Resolution of any dispute in the ‘22 boundary line expansion would be resolved by the town and county or a special court, according to a presentation Hively gave to the Culpeper Town Council.

The town estimates an annual real estate tax revenue of $148,425 from the southern area and $33,850 from the northern expansion.

Revenue forecasts for town meals, lodging, real and personal property taxes are estimated at this point as the town does not have access to these county records, according to town administration.

However, these extra town taxes could be relatively substantial for various vehicle shops in the new areas, including Kubota of Culpeper, Cycle Center, American Truck and Trailer.

The town also assesses machinery & tools tax and fees for Business, Occupational, and Professional Licenses—or BPOL.

With the 2012 agreement, the town reduced overall BPOL fees by 20 percent town-wide, and the rates have remained at that reduced rate.

Faulconer Construction, Culpeper Petroleum, Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management Area 2, Culpeper Hearing Center, Keys Academy, Culpeper Kids Dentistry, 84 Lumber, Integrity Automotive, Trigon Homes, Tobacco Hut, Ron’s Used Tires, Culpeper Sport & Fitness, Braggs Corner Halal Meats and Rusty’s Towing are also located in the new areas the town intends to take in this summer.

Egertson said the county would analyze the areas to confirm they meet eligibility requirements under the 2012 Agreement. The issue will be discussed at the 10 a.m. board meeting on March 1.

Failure to meet eligibility requirements is the only basis for objection under the 2012 agreement, he said.

Only one of the seven current Board of Supervisors members—Brad Rosenberger of the Jefferson District—was on the board when the 2012 agreement was adopted.

On Town Council, current members Frank Reaves, Mike Olinger and Billy Yowell were serving when the agreement was adopted 10 years ago.

