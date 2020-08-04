Virginia Cooperative Extension is asking livestock producers to respond a survey with the goal of developing better forage educational programs, according to a news release from the Extension’s Culpeper office.
The survey is being distributed across 14 states in the southeast United States. It is a companion to the Southeast Hay Harvest Survey that was distributed in February, and is being coordinated by the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension. A report will be issued from the results of both surveys.
To complete the survey, please go to the following link: https://uaex.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_40Ky5pojc71TZsh .
The news release states that all information will be kept confidential and results will be aggregated for educational purposes.
To learn more or if you have questions, please contact Carl Stafford at the Culpeper Office of Virginia Cooperative Extension, cell number: 540-359-5532, email ccstaffo@vt.edu or speak with John Jennings at (501) 671-2350 or by e-mail at jjennings@uaex.edu.
