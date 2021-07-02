16 years in the works, 774-home Clevenger's Village PUD coming soon to Culpeper...

“The housing itself was really not to going to bring anything to the county,” he said. “With Warrenton only eight minutes away, I don’t think people would really be shopping in (the town of) Culpeper. And the sort of people buying that class of home would probably be working in northern Virginia.”

The county would gain water and sewer tap fees, utility fees and the proffers as building progressed, Rowe said. He said he learned nothing new from Egertson’s presentation.

“The only real improvement was the insistence that the commercial was developed … made financial sense to the county,” Rowe said.

The fact that it doesn’t appear to be happening like that is like déjà vu, he added.

“Who is going to force the owner of commercial to actually build and rent it out?” Rowe said. “I don’t think you could convince Aldi to come.”

He went on to say Clevenger’s Village would be a subset of Culpeper, not part of the county.

“They never turn right out of South Wales,” Rowe said. Having children going to school in town is what brings people to town, he said.

Rowe said he remains doubtful Clevenger's Village will ever materialize.