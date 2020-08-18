More than 400 job openings are up for grabs at an outdoor job fair to be held Thursday in Culpeper Baptist Church’s parking lot at 318 S. West St. from 10 a.m. to noon.
Five Culpeper-area employers—Culpeper County Public Schools, EuroComposites, Grill 309, Plow & Hearth, and Zamma—will each have pop-up tents set up for the event, with displays showing career opportunities.
Marty Bywaters-Baldwin, director of workforce services for the Culpeper Center of Virginia Career Works, a program of Rappahannock Goodwill Industries Inc., and his staff organized the fair.
“This is our first outdoor job fair,” Baldwin said Tuesday in a phone interview. “We’ve done several Zoom job fairs, but we wanted to give this a try, and we’ve had a lot of interest. People are hungry to connect.”
Baldwin and his staff have continued to help job seekers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, working with customers via email, the phone and video meeting platforms.
“We re-opened our Culpeper office last week for in-person meetings by appointment only,” Baldwin said. “We’ve been getting the word out about this job fair, and have about 20 people signed up to attend so far.”
If this one goes well, Baldwin said he hopes to organize a similar event about once a month while the good weather holds.
A wide variety of job opportunities are available, from warehouse positions in manufacturing, to machine operators and professional jobs such as administrative assistants, custodians, para-educators and substitute teachers. Bus drivers are needed as well as food service personnel and some management positions.
“We hope this will be a chance for those people who were hit hard by the pandemic to possibly translate their skills to a different career,” Baldwin said.
He shared a story about a Fauquier County man who lost his job as a cook in March, when Virginia locked down. Career Works recently helped him find a new position.
“He was working at a restaurant that had closed and he was real smart,” Baldwin said. “He went to Lord Fairfax (Community College) and got his heavy equipment operator license.”
Lord Fairfax has a program that helps students learn on a virtual simulator how to drive heavy machinery and operate different Caterpillar attachments, he said. Students can get various certifications, depending on what skills they learn. More locally, Germanna Community Community has a similar program, with simulations, at its Fredericksburg Center for Advanced Technology.
The man accepted a job offer yesterday to operate heavy equipment in road construction after several different companies gave him competing bids, Baldwin said.
“It’s amazing. Everybody is re-imagining what work will look like after all this,” he said. “It’s so valuable to be willing to transpose skills into different industries.”
Baldwin and his staff will continue to work with job seekers at their office and online, conducting weekly workshops on writing a good resume, how to interview effectively, and providing additional job-help services.
The Culpeper Goodwill store at 504 Culpeper Town Square near the bowling alley reopened in early August, he said.
“It’s been open two weeks now,” Baldwin said. “That’s what provides most of our funding, so we’re very glad it’s up and running again.”
Baldwin said he hopes about 50 job seekers will attend Thursday’s job fair. “But if more come, we can certainly make it work,” he said.
Candidates are asked to wear a mask, wash or sanitize their hands, and watch their distance between themselves and others, to follow CDC guidelines and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Bring your resume—if you need help with making one, contact us and we can do that,” Baldwin said. “Job seekers can register at our table first, and then we’ll connect them with the different companies and opportunities.”
For details, call Virginia Career Works’ Culpeper Center at 540.212.4570 or email marty.baldwin@fredgoodwill.org.
