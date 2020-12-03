 Skip to main content
800 trees planted at Old House Vineyards this week
800 trees planted at Old House Vineyards this week

More than 800 trees and shrubs were planted on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday by about 40 volunteers and representatives from area environmental organizations along Mountain Run on the grounds of Old House Vineyards in Stevensburg.

The planting initiative, organized by Friends of the Rappahannock Culpeper office, aims to better protect soil from stormwater runoff and defend against pollution entering area waterways. The environmental nonprofit staff and volunteers planted trees throughout the vineyard to improve habitat and protect water quality.

