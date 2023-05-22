Five local seniors who graduated Saturday finished high school equipped with crucial life skills as they embark on their future. This is thanks in part to the Start on Success program of Culpeper County Public Schools that brought them into a real-world workplace as part of their school day.

A school system collaboration of VCU Center on Transition Innovations, Virginia Dept. of Education, Dept. of Aging and Rehabilitative Services and local businesses, SOS, for the second year in Culpeper, teaches students to build and strengthen their employment skills. This is done by applying the skills and knowledge taught in the classroom while working in a paid internship with a local business, according to release from CCPS spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

That local business was the new Culpeper County Fieldhouse at the Sports Complex, next to Eastern View High School.

Students staffed the front desk, worked in the maintenance department and designed and implemented programs. They designed a paper flower and drawing class for the Silver Club, an inclusive Valentine’s day event for adults in the community and holiday craft programs for preschoolers.

A celebration was held May 12 at Culpeper Technical Education Center to recognize the accomplishments of the Start on Success students and to thank the community who supported them, according to the release.

Recognized were Adam Weakley, Gabi Membreno, James Stephens, Kain Hogsed and Khloe Bowles.

Weakley said he learned problem-solving skills through SOS.

"I never thought about all the stuff that could happen and I would have to literally split-second, hey, what I need to do to fix this," he said in an interview with Culpeper Media Network. "It's a great program for kids like me...to get out in the world—it's during school so instead of being in class you could be here learning like skills and making money."

Hogsed said one of the main things for him was understanding the financial end of his paycheck.

"At first I had no idea how to manage how my pay works and with her, I was able to figure out how to manage my taxes, figure out how much money I'm going to get paid,” he said.

Hogsed additionally described the SOS program as "a boost into adulthood."

Stephens said he appreciated enhancing his problem solving ability on the job at the fieldhouse.

“It helped me think on the fly and improve the skills I already had,” he said.

Membreno said taking the class helped her with teamwork.

"It's a really great program for someone who doesn't have any experience or wants to see more or try something new," she said. "Not only is (SOS Teacher) Ms. Kim Bledsoe an amazing teacher, she's an amazing boss and she helps break things down for you...it makes a lot more sense than if you were just to get tossed out in the real world right after graduation."

Bowles said the experience "will push you and encourage you more and more to go ahead and get done with high school and get out in the real world."

Ms. Bledsoe taught them "to slow down, take a breath and then attack the problem," Bowles added.

In attendance at the recent recognition ceremony were families and teachers, school board members, Superintendent Dr. Tony Brads, Executive Director of Special Education Adam Cahuantzi, CCPS Special Education Department faculty, Dept. of Aging and Rehabilitative Services reps and the Culpeper Parks and Recreation team, who work side-by-side with the youth.

Bledsoe presented a slideshow with highlights of the students’ journey through the highly structured school-to-work program. She reflected on their classroom experiences from the fall that prepared them to go into their work placements at the new fieldhouse.

The students graduated Saturday from their respective high schools and this program has given them many skills and tools to take with them as they embark on their next steps, the release stated. Youth shared their thoughts about the experience in the April episode Accent on Education, a Culpeper Media Network and CCPS program.

Culpeper County Parks & Rec Athletic Manager Holly Binkkert is a former special education teacher for CCPS.

"It was a great partnership and we are so, so thankful for having these guys here every day," she said, mentioning the growth of students through the experience starting with mock interviews. "From then until now, it is whole different kids."

Parks & Recreation Director Andrew Hardy said the Start of Success initiative provides opportunities for youth to gain a variety of soft skill and job experience that will carry them forward for the rest of their lives.

"These are five of the finest young men and women...we had no idea stepping into this program what we were going to get because it was our first year," he said. "And between James, Khloe, Gabi, Kain and Adam, each has a unique set of skills and we've been able to put them in unique situations that maximize their abilities."

Some of the students will continue part-time work at Parks & Rec beyond graduation, Hardy added.

Bledsoe expressed true pride for the students.

“They each started the program not knowing what to expect. Not only did they meet the expectations, they thrived and excelled! They didn’t back down from any challenge presented and explored opportunities outside their comfort zones. This group of young men and women started out as classmates, but became co-workers, supporting each other along the way. This group has set a high bar for the incoming class of 2023-2024!” said the teacher.