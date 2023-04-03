K&M Lawn, Garden and Arborist Supplies held a grand opening for its new location this past Friday, celebrating a business rooted for more than a century in Culpeper.

The landscaping supplies store opened its doors at 16299 Allied Way, along Route 666 in August. The move from its previous location on nearby Ira Hoffman Lane became necessary as the business grew, according to K&M owner David Silverman.

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. were there to celebrate the new business site, just off of U.S. Route 29.

“We were looking to expand, get a bigger location,” Silverman said.

“We actually were able to purchase this property and went from renters to owners and now have the room to expand and add more product and hopefully serve Culpeper better.”

The suppliers now own two buildings on the property, one is the store where customers can shop for supplies while the other houses the business offices.

Silverman elaborated that the new location has allowed the business to add more brand lines of tractors including electric tractors.

According to the owner, this makes K&M the first business in Virginia to sell electric tractors. Silverman saw this move as a way to be on the cutting edge of technology.

“Everything is going electric and we wanted to get there before anybody else,” said the owner.

Buck Hitt has been with K&M since the mid-2000s and was present after the business was originally bought from the Swan family. Hitt spoke on the supplier’s new location and how it is a positive for the growth of the business.

“I think the growth that we’ve had in the last three to four years has been steady, we had gotten to a point on that corner [previous location at Ira Hoffman Lane] where there was no more room. This has been a great transition,” said Hitt.

K&M was originally founded in 1901 by the Swan family who ran it for over 100 years under its original name of Swan’s until the mid-2000s. Silverman bought the company in 2019.

J.A. Swan, started the business in 1901 at 109 E. Davis St., selling horse-drawn carriages and farm supplies, including thrashers, plows, feed and seed.

More farm products and appliances were added to the company’s line by the 1940s, when the business moved to 201 S. East St. The Swans even sold trucks for a while.

The business moved out onto James Madison Highway, across from Walmart, prominently located on the corner of Ira Hoffman Lane. It now begins a new chapter at a new location, serving 21st century lawn, garden and farm needs.

K&M held a grand opening celebration Saturday at the new site Route 666, offering discounts on older products as well as tractor test drives.