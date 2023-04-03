A vast majority of Virginians support a ban on stock trading among members of U.S. Congress and their immediate families, according to results of a recent survey by U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

An estimated 92 percent of more than 1,900 respondents said they oppose allowing lawmakers, their spouses or children to make decisions about stocks they are buying, trading, or selling while they are serving in the U.S. House or U.S. Senate, according to a recent release from Spanberger’s office.

Her legislation to require lawmakers and their families to put investment assets into a qualified blind trust during their entire tenure in Congress has more than 50 Democratic and Republican cosponsors, the release stated.

“Prohibiting Members of Congress, their spouses, and their dependent children from buying, trading, or selling stocks while serving in elected office is a necessary step towards restoring trust between the American public and their elected officials,” said Spanberger in a statement.

“Congress should be taking concrete, proactive steps to avoid even the potential perception of self-dealing,” she said.

The Congresswoman’s office provided a sample of survey responses:

“As a federal employee and OGE 450 filer, my financial decisions need to be disclosed on an annual basis and I am not allowed to buy stocks in certain companies. Why should the members of Congress have a lower obligation/responsibility?” — Sherry, Prince William County

“As a former local elected official, I firmly believe that our elected representatives should put their knowledge and effort into working for the public good. Profiting while in office from the knowledge or influence gained from their positions is a violation of the public trust.” — George, Fredericksburg

“Members of Congress should serve the public without serving their own interests.” — Timothy, Culpeper

“Members of Congress and their family members are informed in advance of pending actions that impact stock market actions. They have no ethical business to gain any financial advantage over market prices.” — Jim, Stafford