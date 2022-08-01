 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AARP Virginia Fraud Alert for Aug. 1: last minute travel scams

AARP is warning citizens to beware of last-minute travel deals filled with sharks.

Criminal scammers create fake travel sites that look just like the real thing and offer prices too good to pass up, according to an Aug. 1 release.

Scammers will copy legitimate rental listings, making it especially hard to tell real from fake. And they know how to get their fake websites to show up prominently in internet searches. 

AARP advises web surfers to be careful where they shop. If it's not a trusted travel website, do research to ensure the company is reputable. Second, be skeptical of any pitch that offers steep discounts on travel and accommodations. Finally, don’t trust any vacation seller who asks for payment outside of the online travel platform or app.

aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork AARP Fraud Watch Helpline 1-877-908-3360, on Facebook at aarpvirginia and @AARPVa on Twitter.

