Adult Medicaid coverage expands to dental care

Dr. Justin Edwards knows all about that. The Fredericksburg dentist focuses on pediatric patients and sees a number of Medicaid clients because he feels like it’s his duty to help the less fortunate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But for every $100 he bills, Medicaid only pays $20 to $30, and his practice has to eat the rest. Not everyone who leaves dental school—with bills as high as $300,000—can operate that way, Edwards said.

Whatever reimbursement Medicaid provides for dental care will be more than the Moss Free Clinic has received in the past, Dulaney said. For more than 25 years, the clinic has provided free dental and medical services to low-income, uninsured and underserved adults in the Fredericksburg region—and relied on grants, donations and services provided by volunteers to keep the doors open.

“Dental care is certainly a need in this population,” Dulaney said. “They’ve never had access to routine dental care, and they wait until it’s so bad, it impacts their overall health.”

With the expanded coverage, the Moss Free Clinic also will need more volunteers to treat dental patients, she said.