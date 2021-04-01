Advanced cancer-screening gear coming to Culpeper hospital

A new element of life-saving convenience is about to come to Culpeper.

Early this month, UVA Cancer Care will start examining people once a week at Culpeper Medical Center using a state-of-the-art, mobile PET/CT scanner. Hospital physicians hope the service will “go live” about April 9.

The all-white tractor-trailer unit will park outside the hospital, link with its computer network and allow specialists to do positron emission tomography and computed tomography scans on oncology patients and others.

Before, patients had to drive at least 45 minutes away to Gainesville, Charlottesville or elsewhere to have such imaging done as part of their cancer diagnosis, treatment or follow-up, Novant Health UVA Health System said.

“Having this resource is huge,” Dr. Pranav Patel, medical oncologist at Culpeper Medical Center, told the Star-Exponent. “It is a game-changer for us to be able to provide this care locally.”

Having to drive to the University of Virginia’s facilities in Charlottesville for that kind of examination is a real burden for many patients and their families, Patel, chief of Culpeper Medical Center’s Department of Medicine, said in an interview.